Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Smurfit WestRock Stock

Analysts' ratings for Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $53.2, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.47% increase from the previous average price target of $49.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Smurfit WestRock by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Detlef Winckelmann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Andrew Jones UBS Announces Buy $60.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $45.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $43.00

Delving into Smurfit WestRock's Background

Smurfit WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging, such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock in summer 2024, Smurfit WestRock became the largest producer of containerboard in the world, with substantial operations in North America, South America, and Europe.

Breaking Down Smurfit WestRock's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Smurfit WestRock's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 167.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Smurfit WestRock's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smurfit WestRock's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Smurfit WestRock's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Smurfit WestRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

