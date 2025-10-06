Analyst Expectations For Abercrombie & Fitch's Future

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Abercrombie & Fitch and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $124.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $151.00 and a low estimate of $103.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.39%.

The standing of Abercrombie & Fitch among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Announces Neutral $103.00 - Janine Stichter BTIG Announces Buy $120.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $145.00 $151.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Announces Neutral $105.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $151.00 $141.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Abercrombie & Fitch's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Breaking Down Abercrombie & Fitch's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

