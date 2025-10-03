What Analysts Are Saying About Sprouts Farmers Market Stock

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Sprouts Farmers Market and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $176.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $159.00. A decline of 1.84% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sprouts Farmers Market is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $170.00 $190.00 Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $159.00 $165.00 Michael Morris Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $190.00 $195.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $175.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $185.00 $173.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $176.00 $173.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $180.00 $182.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $182.00 $196.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $173.00 - Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $173.00 $172.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sprouts Farmers Market compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sprouts Farmers Market's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc offers a specialty grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment products paired with purpose-driven people. The company continues to bring products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. It approximately has 407 stores in nearly 23 states. The Company has one operating segment that is healthy grocery stores.

Financial Insights: Sprouts Farmers Market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Sprouts Farmers Market showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.27% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sprouts Farmers Market's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprouts Farmers Market's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprouts Farmers Market's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.29.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

