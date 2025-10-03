The Analyst Verdict: Stifel Financial In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $125.2, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $107.75, the current average has increased by 16.19%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Stifel Financial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $121.00 - Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00 Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $130.00 $120.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $102.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Stifel Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Stifel Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Stifel Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Stifel Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 67% of the company's net revenue is derived from its world-wide wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial-services firms.

Stifel Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Stifel Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stifel Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stifel Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stifel Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Stifel Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

