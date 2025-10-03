Assessing Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $100.0, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. Marking an increase of 0.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $99.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $99.00 $101.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $101.00 $100.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $100.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Outperform $99.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

As of June 30, 2025, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 846,700 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 18% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands, as of the end of 2024. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 56% of total rooms, as of the end of 2024.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 15.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 4.52.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

