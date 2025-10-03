Blackstone Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Blackstone (NYSE:BX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 6 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $179.67, a high estimate of $197.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.87% increase from the previous average price target of $159.18.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Blackstone by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $190.00 - Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $181.00 $157.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $181.00 $168.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $197.00 $165.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $195.00 $180.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $180.00 $168.00 Brian Brungardt Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $192.00 $170.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $180.00 $165.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $167.00 $153.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $160.00 $137.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $168.00 $136.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $165.00 $152.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Blackstone's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blackstone's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blackstone analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.211 trillion in total asset under management, including $887 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 32% of base management fees), real estate (32% and 36%), credit and insurance (33% and 25%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Blackstone's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Blackstone displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.18%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.55, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.