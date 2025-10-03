What Analysts Are Saying About Shift4 Payments Stock

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $106.64, along with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average has decreased by 0.23% from the previous average price target of $106.89.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Shift4 Payments by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $92.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $100.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $92.00 $100.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $100.00 $110.00 Tim Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $115.00 $125.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $104.00 - Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $107.00 $113.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $140.00 $130.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $120.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $109.00 $97.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $110.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Shift4 Payments's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

A Deep Dive into Shift4 Payments's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Shift4 Payments displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

