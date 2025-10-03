Demystifying Pfizer: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $29.25, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. Marking an increase of 4.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $28.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Pfizer is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $30.00 $28.00 Andrew Baum Citigroup Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $32.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pfizer. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pfizer compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pfizer's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of roughly $60 billion. While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing 40% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Key Indicators: Pfizer's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Pfizer's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pfizer's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pfizer's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pfizer's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Pfizer adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

