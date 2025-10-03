Where DTE Energy Stands With Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for DTE Energy, revealing an average target of $141.5, a high estimate of $147.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.36% from the previous average price target of $139.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DTE Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $147.00 - David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $137.00 $140.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $144.00 $140.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $136.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $147.00 $145.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $137.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DTE Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of DTE Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DTE Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DTE Energy analyst ratings.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

Unraveling the Financial Story of DTE Energy

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DTE Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.92% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.