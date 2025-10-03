Assessing Alaska Air Gr: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Alaska Air Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $67.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $96.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.3% increase from the previous average price target of $60.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Alaska Air Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $58.00 $60.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Lowers Outperform $68.00 $70.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $65.00 $70.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $56.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $96.00 $73.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Announces Outperform $70.00 - Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $60.00 $50.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $49.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $55.00 Atul Maheswari UBS Announces Neutral $49.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Alaska Air Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alaska Air Gr analyst ratings.

About Alaska Air Gr

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alaska Air Gr

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alaska Air Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.87%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Alaska Air Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.