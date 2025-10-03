The Analyst Verdict: MasTec In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $222.2, a high estimate of $252.00, and a low estimate of $196.00. Observing a 15.4% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $192.54.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MasTec. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $248.00 $219.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $252.00 $218.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $252.00 $206.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Steve Fleishman Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $227.00 - Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Outperform $215.00 - Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $227.00 $195.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $219.00 $220.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $198.00 $181.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $196.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $192.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $214.00 $180.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $145.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $196.00 $171.00

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of MasTec's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering MasTec: A Closer Look

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

MasTec: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MasTec's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.71% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

