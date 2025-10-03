12 Analysts Have This To Say About Extra Space Storage

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $153.92, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $146.00. Experiencing a 4.35% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $160.92.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Extra Space Storage among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $149.00 $147.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $160.00 $169.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $147.00 $146.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $162.00 $166.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Smedes Rose Citigroup Lowers Neutral $150.00 $165.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $146.00 $169.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $150.00 $158.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $169.00 $178.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $146.00 $148.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $148.00 $160.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Extra Space Storage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Extra Space Storage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Extra Space Storage's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Extra Space Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 4,000 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 300 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Understanding the Numbers: Extra Space Storage's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Extra Space Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.82% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extra Space Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, Extra Space Storage adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

