A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Huntsman Through 11 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Huntsman and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.41, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $8.50. This current average has decreased by 15.5% from the previous average price target of $12.32.

A clear picture of Huntsman's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Underperform $9.00 $11.00 Laurence Alexander Jefferies Lowers Buy $14.00 $15.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $10.00 $12.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $13.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $12.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Lowers Neutral $11.00 $14.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $12.00 $13.50

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Huntsman. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Huntsman's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Huntsman

Huntsman Corp is a USA-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Materials. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment, which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

A Deep Dive into Huntsman's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Huntsman's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.37% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Huntsman's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.2%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Huntsman's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

