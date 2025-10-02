Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Eastman Chemical

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $78.0, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average represents a 12.75% decrease from the previous average price target of $89.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Eastman Chemical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $68.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $65.00 $87.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $74.00 $91.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $68.00 $90.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $79.00 $93.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $80.00 $92.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $93.00 $106.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $101.00 $107.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Eastman Chemical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Eastman Chemical's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Eastman Chemical

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Financial Milestones: Eastman Chemical's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Eastman Chemical's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eastman Chemical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eastman Chemical's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eastman Chemical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

