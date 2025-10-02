Assessing Illumina: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 1 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Illumina, revealing an average target of $106.56, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.72% from the previous average price target of $97.12.

The standing of Illumina among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $90.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $100.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $126.00 $118.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $105.00 $99.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $90.00 $85.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Neutral $105.00 $84.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $125.00 - Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Sell $80.00 $85.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $128.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Illumina. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Illumina's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Illumina: A Closer Look

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2024 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Key Indicators: Illumina's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Illumina's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, Illumina faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

