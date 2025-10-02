4 Analysts Assess Helen Of Troy: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.25, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has decreased by 19.88% from the previous average price target of $40.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Helen Of Troy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $29.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $26.00 $47.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $32.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $47.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Helen Of Troy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Helen Of Troy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Helen Of Troy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Helen Of Troy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Helen Of Troy

Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of brands. It has two operating segments: Home and Outdoor segment provides a broad range of consumer products for home activities such as food preparation, cooking, cleaning, and organization; as well as products for outdoor and on-the-go activities such as hydration, food storage, backpacks, and travel gear, and The Beauty and Wellness segment provides beauty and wellness products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

Breaking Down Helen Of Troy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Helen Of Troy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -121.27%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helen Of Troy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -30.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helen Of Troy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

