12 Analysts Have This To Say About Corteva

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Corteva, presenting an average target of $82.25, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.82% increase from the previous average price target of $77.73.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Corteva's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $67.00 $83.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Announces Overweight $70.00 - Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $84.00 $75.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $83.00 $82.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $85.00 $84.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $90.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $87.00 $75.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $84.00 $72.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $74.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $76.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $74.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corteva. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Corteva's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Corteva's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Corteva

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

Corteva's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Corteva displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corteva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Corteva's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

