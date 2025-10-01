Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Healthcare Realty Trust

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Healthcare Realty Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $23.00 - Michael Gorman BTIG Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Michael Gorman BTIG Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $20.00 $18.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $17.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Healthcare Realty Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Healthcare Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Healthcare Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Healthcare Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Healthcare Realty Trust's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Healthcare Realty Trust: A Closer Look

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Key Indicators: Healthcare Realty Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Healthcare Realty Trust's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.95% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -53.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, Healthcare Realty Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

