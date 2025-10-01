A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Iridium Communications Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 20.92%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Iridium Communications among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $31.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Outperform $26.00 $39.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Lowers Sell $16.00 $25.00 Landon Park Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $37.00 $40.00 Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Lowers Overweight $31.00 $38.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $39.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Iridium Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Iridium Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Iridium Communications compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Iridium Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Iridium Communications's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is the commercial provider of communications services offering true globalised coverage, connecting people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. The company is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies world-wide. The Company operates in one business segment, providing satellite communications services and products.

Iridium Communications: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Iridium Communications displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Iridium Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iridium Communications's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Iridium Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

