15 Analysts Have This To Say About Victoria's Secret

Ratings for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 9 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 3 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Victoria's Secret, presenting an average target of $23.47, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 8.66% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $21.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Victoria's Secret's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $29.00 $24.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $28.00 $27.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $20.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $18.00 $16.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $17.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $18.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $14.00 $15.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Victoria's Secret's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Victoria's Secret's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Breaking Down Victoria's Secret's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Victoria's Secret's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.23, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

