Beyond The Numbers: 16 Analysts Discuss Elastic Stock

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Elastic, revealing an average target of $117.5, a high estimate of $134.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $110.53, the current average has increased by 6.31%.

The standing of Elastic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $90.00 - Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $125.00 $110.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $105.00 $75.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $125.00 $106.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $122.00 $107.00 Ittai Kidron Mizuho Raises Outperform $119.00 $100.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Radi Sultan UBS Raises Buy $125.00 $95.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $105.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $134.00 $112.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00 Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Buy $95.00 $148.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $100.00 $120.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Elastic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Elastic compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Elastic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Elastic Better

Elastic is a software company that specializes in AI-search, observability, and security deployments. Its search division offers both traditional keyword search and vector search methods to enable more context-aware querying. The software has open-source origins but generates revenue through valuable add-ons, including simplified data orchestration and server scaling techniques.

Key Indicators: Elastic's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Elastic's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.53% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Elastic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Elastic's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.59%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Elastic's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Elastic's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.61. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

