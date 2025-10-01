Demystifying Harmonic: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Harmonic, presenting an average target of $11.25, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A 2.17% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $11.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Harmonic's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Raises Buy $14.00 $11.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Harmonic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Harmonic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harmonic compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harmonic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Harmonic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Harmonic's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Harmonic analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Harmonic's Background

Harmonic Inc engaged in broadband access solutions that enable broadband operators to more efficiently and effectively deploy high-speed internet for data, voice, and video services for their customers and versatile and high-performance video delivery software, products, system solutions and services that enable its customers to efficiently create, prepare, store, playout and deliver a full range of high-quality broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It has two segments, Broadband which provides broadband access solutions and related services, and Others; and Video business provides video processing and production and playout solutions and services, and Others.

Key Indicators: Harmonic's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Harmonic's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmonic's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Harmonic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.