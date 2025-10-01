Assessing Grocery Outlet Holding: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Grocery Outlet Holding and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has increased by 11.48% from the previous average price target of $15.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Grocery Outlet Holding among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $16.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $16.00 $16.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $13.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $16.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Grocery Outlet Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Grocery Outlet Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grocery Outlet Holding compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grocery Outlet Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Grocery Outlet Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Grocery Outlet Holding's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Grocery Outlet Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Grocery Outlet Holding Better

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. It is a retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Grocery Outlet Holding: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Grocery Outlet Holding's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grocery Outlet Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grocery Outlet Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Grocery Outlet Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.