A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Citizens Financial Group Through 11 Analysts

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.0, with a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average has increased by 12.49% from the previous average price target of $52.45.

The standing of Citizens Financial Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $61.00 $57.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $71.00 $53.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $57.00 $55.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $61.00 - Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $48.50 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $57.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $49.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $55.00 $49.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $48.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $48.00

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Citizens Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Citizens Financial Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Citizens Financial Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Citizens Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. Through the bank, it offers various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. The company's reportable segments are; Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Core, and Others. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Consumer Banking segment, which serves consumer customers and small businesses, offering traditional banking products and services including deposits, mortgage and home equity lending, credit cards, small business loans, education loans, point-of-sale finance loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Citizens Financial Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.73%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citizens Financial Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Citizens Financial Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

