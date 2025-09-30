Where Build-A-Bear Workshop Stands With Analysts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Build-A-Bear Workshop, revealing an average target of $71.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $66.00, the current average has increased by 7.58%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Build-A-Bear Workshop is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Greg Gibas Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $80.00 $60.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $85.00 $64.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $64.00 $60.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Build-A-Bear Workshop's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Build-A-Bear Workshop's Background

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Financial Milestones: Build-A-Bear Workshop's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Build-A-Bear Workshop's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

