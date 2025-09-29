Deep Dive Into M&T Bank Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $220.5, a high estimate of $251.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.09% increase from the previous average price target of $204.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive M&T Bank. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $251.00 $236.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $228.00 - David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Buy $240.00 $220.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $207.00 $189.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $185.00 $175.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $212.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to M&T Bank. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of M&T Bank compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of M&T Bank's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of M&T Bank's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering M&T Bank: A Closer Look

M&T Bank is one of the largest regional banks in the United States, with branches in New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The bank was founded to serve manufacturing and trading businesses around the Erie Canal and is primarily focused on commercial real estate and commercial-related lending, with some retail operations also present.

M&T Bank: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining M&T Bank's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: M&T Bank's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): M&T Bank's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, M&T Bank faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

