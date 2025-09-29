Analyst Expectations For Broadstone Net Lease's Future

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Broadstone Net Lease, revealing an average target of $18.6, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.33% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Broadstone Net Lease. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $21.00 $21.00 Upal Rana Keybanc Announces Overweight $20.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Andrew Rosivach Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $19.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadstone Net Lease. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Broadstone Net Lease. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Broadstone Net Lease compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Broadstone Net Lease compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Broadstone Net Lease's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Broadstone Net Lease's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Broadstone Net Lease analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in, owns, and manages single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The company has selectively invested in net leased assets in the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types. The company focuses on investing in real estate that is operated by creditworthy single tenants in industries characterized by positive business drivers and trends. The company targets properties that are an integral part of the tenants' businesses and are therefore opportunities to secure long-term net leases.

Breaking Down Broadstone Net Lease's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Broadstone Net Lease showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.68% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadstone Net Lease's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadstone Net Lease's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Broadstone Net Lease's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.