Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Sealed Air

Analysts' ratings for Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sealed Air, revealing an average target of $38.88, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 9.15% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $35.62.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sealed Air. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $39.00 $38.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $36.00 $33.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $43.00 $39.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $39.00 $36.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperformer $37.00 $34.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $33.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sealed Air. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sealed Air compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Sealed Air's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sealed Air's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Sealed Air: A Closer Look

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Protective includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

Sealed Air: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Sealed Air faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.75% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sealed Air's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sealed Air's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sealed Air's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

