Analyst Expectations For Spotify Technology's Future

24 analysts have shared their evaluations of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 12 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 10 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $806.42, a high estimate of $860.00, and a low estimate of $679.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $762.86, the current average has increased by 5.71%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Spotify Technology among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Bonner Argus Research Announces Buy $845.00 - Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $805.00 $740.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $750.00 $715.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Buy $850.00 $850.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $825.00 $750.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $850.00 $800.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $800.00 $840.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Overweight $750.00 $800.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $800.00 $850.00 Batya Levi UBS Lowers Buy $850.00 $895.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $800.00 $840.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $830.00 $860.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $679.00 $703.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $750.00 $740.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $800.00 - Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $775.00 $700.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $780.00 $730.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $860.00 $640.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $850.00 $700.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $840.00 $700.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $800.00 $650.00 Ian Moore Bernstein Raises Outperform $840.00 $825.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $775.00 $680.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $850.00 $775.00

Key Insights:

Delving into Spotify Technology's Background

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Spotify Technology: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Spotify Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.14% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Spotify Technology's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spotify Technology's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spotify Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Spotify Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

