Expert Outlook: Avery Dennison Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Avery Dennison and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $193.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $208.00 and a low estimate of $177.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $190.83, the current average has increased by 1.23%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Avery Dennison by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $177.00 $191.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $207.00 $216.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $182.00 $172.00 Matt Roberts Raymond James Raises Outperform $200.00 $194.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $185.00 $177.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Buy $208.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avery Dennison's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Avery Dennison's Background

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Financial Milestones: Avery Dennison's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Avery Dennison's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Avery Dennison's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, Avery Dennison adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

