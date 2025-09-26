Expert Outlook: Apple Through The Eyes Of 38 Analysts

In the last three months, 38 analysts have published ratings on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 16 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 5 4 1 0 2M Ago 6 8 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Apple, revealing an average target of $250.32, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. Marking an increase of 3.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $243.01.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Apple among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $290.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $310.00 $270.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $305.00 $300.00 Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Announces Outperform $290.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00 Helena Wang Phillip Securities Announces Reduce $200.00 - Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $290.00 $260.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $241.00 $223.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $260.00 $250.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $205.82 $190.67 Craig Moffett MoffettNathanson Announces Neutral $225.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $266.00 $266.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $226.00 $230.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $250.00 - Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $245.00 $245.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $245.00 $240.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $210.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Srini Pajjuir Raymond James Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Underweight $180.00 $173.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $223.00 $217.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $240.00 $235.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $235.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $217.00 $217.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $188.32 $170.62

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Apple. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Apple's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Apple: A Closer Look

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Apple: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Apple showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.63% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 35.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, Apple faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

