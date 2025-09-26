12 Analysts Assess Apellis Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.75, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a 3.31% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $32.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $18.00 $26.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Neutral $22.00 $21.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $52.00 $46.00 Lisa Walter RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $19.00 $17.00 Steve Seedhouse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $40.00 $39.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Lowers Outperform $50.00 $52.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $46.00 $41.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Raises Outperform $50.00 $47.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Judah Frommer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Understanding the Numbers: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Apellis Pharmaceuticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.61% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -23.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -26.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.01. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

