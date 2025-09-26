Expert Outlook: Mirion Technologies Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.5, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.51% increase from the previous average price target of $20.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mirion Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Overweight $28.00 - Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Jeff Grampp Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $26.00 - Yuan Zhi B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $17.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mirion Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Mirion Technologies compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Mirion Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mirion Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Mirion Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc provides products, services, and software that allow customers to safely leverage the power of ionizing radiation for applications that benefit the health, safety, vitality, and technological progress of the human experience. The Company manages its operations through two segments: Nuclear & Safety and Medical. The Medical segment improves the quality and safety of cancer care delivery and supports applications across medical diagnostics and practitioner safety. The Nuclear & Safety segment powers advancements in nuclear energy and critical radiation safety, measurement and analysis applications across laboratories, research and other industrial markets such as defense.

Breaking Down Mirion Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Mirion Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mirion Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirion Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirion Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Mirion Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

