Assessing EOG Resources: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $145.55, a high estimate of $173.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 1.85%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $142.90.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EOG Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Cheng Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $130.00 $130.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $133.00 $140.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $138.00 $140.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $144.00 $142.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $173.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $142.00 $140.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $170.00 $156.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $161.00 $158.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $136.00 $138.00 Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $134.00 $140.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $140.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

All You Need to Know About EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2024, it reported net proven reserves of 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 1,062 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

EOG Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: EOG Resources's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.18%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

