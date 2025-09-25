The Analyst Verdict: Clorox In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Clorox (NYSE: CLX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $132.8, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. A decline of 4.53% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Clorox among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $125.00 $130.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $135.00 $133.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $138.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $137.00 $150.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $135.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $140.00 $144.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $134.00 $150.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $135.00 $140.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $119.00 $129.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $135.00 $142.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clorox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Clorox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clorox's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Clorox's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Clorox Better

Since its beginning more than 100 years ago, Clorox has expanded to operate in a variety of consumer products categories, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. More than 80% of Clorox's sales come from its home turf.

Understanding the Numbers: Clorox's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Clorox's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 190.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clorox's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Clorox's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

