Demystifying Church & Dwight Co: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Church & Dwight Co, revealing an average target of $97.71, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $83.00. This current average represents a 0.87% decrease from the previous average price target of $98.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Church & Dwight Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $108.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $92.00 $97.00 Javier Escalante Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $101.00 $102.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Underweight $83.00 $84.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Underweight $97.00 $92.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Neutral $103.00 $102.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Church & Dwight Co. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Church & Dwight Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Church & Dwight Co's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Church & Dwight Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Church & Dwight Co

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Its portfolio extends beyond its legacy category to include laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its brands also include Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Most recently, the firm added Touchland and its hand sanitizer business to its fold. Even as it works to expand its product reach, Church & Dwight still derives around 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Church & Dwight Co: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Church & Dwight Co's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Church & Dwight Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Church & Dwight Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Church & Dwight Co's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

