11 Analysts Assess JPMorgan Chase: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase JPM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $316.91, with a high estimate of $345.00 and a low estimate of $290.00. Marking an increase of 7.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $296.18.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive JPMorgan Chase is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $319.00 $290.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $325.00 $275.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $345.00 $325.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $325.00 $320.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $330.00 $327.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $298.00 $296.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $340.00 $330.00 Scott Schrier Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $320.00 $295.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $290.00 $280.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $296.00 $240.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $298.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of JPMorgan Chase's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into JPMorgan Chase's Background

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of JPMorgan Chase

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: JPMorgan Chase's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: JPMorgan Chase's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: JPMorgan Chase's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

