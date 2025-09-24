6 Analysts Have This To Say About ANI Pharmaceuticals

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ANI Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $100.67, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $84.60, the current average has increased by 19.0%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of ANI Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ekaterina Knyazkova JP Morgan Raises Overweight $115.00 $95.00 Brandon Folkes HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $121.00 $93.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $114.00 $86.00 Gregory Fraser Truist Securities Raises Hold $77.00 $65.00 Brandon Folkes HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $93.00 $84.00 Brandon Folkes HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $84.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ANI Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ANI Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid-dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended-release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. The company operates in two segments which include Rare Diseases and Brands, Generics, and Others. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ANI Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 53.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ANI Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ANI Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

