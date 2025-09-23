Assessing Bloom Energy: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Bloom Energy BE were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bloom Energy, revealing an average target of $52.14, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $31.00, the current average has increased by 68.19%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Bloom Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Underperform $24.00 $21.00 Chip Moore Roth Capital Raises Neutral $73.00 $34.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $105.00 $41.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $44.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $38.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $35.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $61.00 $45.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $35.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $22.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $41.00 $29.00 Chip Moore Roth Capital Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $30.00 $26.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $26.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bloom Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Bloom Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

A Deep Dive into Bloom Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Bloom Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -10.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bloom Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.