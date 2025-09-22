Expert Outlook: Crocs Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Crocs CROX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 2

Analysts have recently evaluated Crocs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $94.08, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has decreased by 17.67% from the previous average price target of $114.27.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Crocs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $75.00 $95.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $85.00 $110.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $95.00 $120.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $99.00 $135.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $127.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $119.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $89.00 $129.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $87.00 $88.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $88.00 - Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Crocs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Crocs: A Closer Look

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Key Indicators: Crocs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Crocs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.41% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -42.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -29.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -10.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.25. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

