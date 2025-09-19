Analyst Expectations For Range Resources's Future

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Range Resources RRC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $41.45, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A decline of 2.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Range Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $41.00 $45.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $42.00 $48.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $35.00 $44.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $39.00 $41.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $41.00 $40.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $39.00 $36.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $45.00 $45.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Range Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Range Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Range Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Range Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Range Resources's Background

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

Range Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Range Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

