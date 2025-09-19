Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Garmin

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Garmin GRMN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 1 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $199.0, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $167.00. Marking an increase of 9.79%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $181.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Garmin among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $193.00 $186.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Underweight $167.00 $152.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $186.00 $172.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Neutral $250.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Garmin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Garmin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Garmin compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Garmin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Garmin's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Garmin analyst ratings.

Get to Know Garmin Better

Garmin produces GPS-enabled hardware and software for five sectors: fitness, outdoors, automotive, aviation, and marine. Garmin has built a strong reputation for durable, high-precision devices through a vertically integrated design and manufacturing approach. The company's product lines include smartwatches, fitness trackers, communication equipment, and a comprehensive suite of systems for marine and aviation navigation. Garmin operates globally, with its business focused primarily on North America and Europe.

Garmin: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Garmin showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.44% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Garmin's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Garmin's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Garmin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Garmin's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.