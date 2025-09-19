Analyst Expectations For Amcor's Future

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Amcor AMCR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.67, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Highlighting a 3.26% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $11.03.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Amcor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.10 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $11.00 $10.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Announces Buy $12.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amcor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amcor compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Amcor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Amcor's Background

Amcor is a global producer of plastic packaging primarily for the fast-moving consumer goods industry. About 90% of earnings are exposed to the flexible packaging business. This is soft disposable plastic for a variety of food, drink, healthcare, and hygiene products. The remainder of earnings are from the Latin and North American rigids business, which is primarily beverage bottling for the soft drink industry. Operating in more than 35 countries, Amcor has market share in its established regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. About half of group sales are derived from North America and the remainder is split equally between Western Europe and emerging markets. Australia and New Zealand sales make up less than 5% of group sales.

Amcor: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Amcor's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 43.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Amcor's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amcor's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amcor's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Amcor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

