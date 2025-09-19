The Analyst Verdict: Kinder Morgan In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Kinder Morgan KMI has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.14, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.5% from the previous average price target of $29.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Kinder Morgan among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Announces Outperform $32.00 - Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $29.00 $28.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $32.00 $30.00 Keith Stanley Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $31.00 - Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $28.00 $27.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $33.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $32.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kinder Morgan's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Kinder Morgan's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kinder Morgan analyst ratings.

Discovering Kinder Morgan: A Closer Look

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in the US, with an interest in or an operator on more than 80,000 miles of gas, refined products, and carbon dioxide pipelines. The company also owns one of the largest portfolios of gas and refined products storage and terminals. Most of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kinder Morgan

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.59%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

