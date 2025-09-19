Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Williams Companies Stock

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Williams Companies WMB, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $64.0, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. Observing a 2.24% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $62.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Williams Companies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Announces Outperform $66.00 - Robert Catellier CIBC Announces Outperformer $64.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $59.00 $58.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $66.00 $66.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $67.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $60.00 $59.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $63.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Williams Companies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Williams Companies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Financial Insights: Williams Companies

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.3. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

