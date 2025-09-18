Deep Dive Into Roku Stock: Analyst Perspectives (20 Ratings)

Ratings for Roku ROKU were provided by 20 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 11 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $107.45, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.7% increase from the previous average price target of $94.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Roku. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $85.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $145.00 $110.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $95.00 $72.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $113.00 $100.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $110.00 $85.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $116.00 $115.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $101.00 $75.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $110.00 $95.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $85.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $84.00 $65.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 - Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $88.50 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Roku. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Roku compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Roku's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Roku's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 90 million streaming households and provided 127 billion streaming hours in 2024. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Roku's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Roku displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.95%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roku's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roku's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

