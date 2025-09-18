Breaking Down Concentrix: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Concentrix CNXC has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $67.33, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $64.50, the current average has increased by 4.39%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Concentrix. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $75.00 $72.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $61.00 $65.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Raises Outperform $62.00 $54.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $62.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Concentrix's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Concentrix

Concentrix Corp is a technology enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation and design engineering, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation services to clients in five industry verticals. The Company's verticals are technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Geographically, the company operates in Philippines, Unites States, India, Frances and Others. Maximum revenue is from Technology and consumer electronics industry and geographically from Philippines.

Financial Insights: Concentrix

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Concentrix's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Concentrix's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Concentrix's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.14.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

