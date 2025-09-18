Expert Outlook: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $110.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.58% increase from the previous average price target of $102.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zimmer Biomet Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Ridley-Day Rothschild & Co Announces Buy $130.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $112.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Sell $96.00 $91.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Outperform $113.00 $104.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $96.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Zimmer Biomet Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Background

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly two-thirds of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints; another fourth comes from extremities, trauma, sports medicine, and related surgical products. The firm spun out its dental and spine businesses in 2022.

Financial Milestones: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Zimmer Biomet Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.6, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

