Beyond The Numbers: 9 Analysts Discuss Paylocity Holding Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Paylocity Holding PCTY in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $215.89, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $183.00. A 2.66% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $221.78.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Paylocity Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Neutral $183.00 $195.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $225.00 $235.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $202.00 $201.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $226.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $220.00 $235.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Buy $218.00 $225.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $190.00 $209.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Paylocity Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Paylocity Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Paylocity Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Paylocity Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paylocity Holding analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Paylocity Holding

Founded in 1997, Paylocity is a cloud-based human capital management and payroll platform servicing midmarket customers. The company's average client size is around 150 employees. Its products help with recruiting and onboarding, payroll, time and labor, human resources, benefits, learning, and performance and compensation workflows. In fiscal 2025, the company generated over $1.5 billion in revenue across more than 41,000 customers.

Paylocity Holding: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Paylocity Holding's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paylocity Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paylocity Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Paylocity Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

