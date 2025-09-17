Deep Dive Into Waste Management Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Waste Management WM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Waste Management, presenting an average target of $256.75, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $229.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $253.33, the current average has increased by 1.35%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Waste Management. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Buy $268.00 $275.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $275.00 $265.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $248.00 $245.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $265.00 $260.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $265.00 $260.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $256.00 $255.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $260.00 $255.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $265.00 $260.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $229.00 $229.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $250.00 $244.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $245.00 $241.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $255.00 $251.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Waste Management's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Waste Management's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Waste Management: A Closer Look

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Waste Management: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Waste Management showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.03% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.61, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

